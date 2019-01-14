HBO finally announces Game of Thrones’ premiere date

January 14, 2019

Winter is coming on April 14.

HBO has finally announced the release date of Game of Thrones final season.

The network also released a teaser video called Crypts of Winterfell. In the video, Jon Snow, Sansa Stark and Arya Stark walk through the crypts under their family home and hear messages from dead family members Ned and Catelyn Stark as well as Lyanna Stark, who is Ned’s sister/the mother Jon never knew. Then an icy threat comes their way, and the Starks show they are prepared to face it down or die trying.

Fans have been waiting for the return of the hit fantasy show since August 2017.

Showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss, as well as David Nutter and Miguel Sapochnik, will direct episodes, and Benioff, Weiss, Bryan Cogman and Dave Hill will write the scripts.

As fans know, the TV show has veered off from Martin’s books due to necessity, as a new book hasn’t come out since 2011.

 
 


