Gully Boy trailer proves that rap is the new rock ‘n roll

The power-packed trailer of Gully Boy was released on Wednesday. The movie stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

The movie which is inspired by the lives of rappers, Vivian Fernandes aka Divine and Naved Shaikh aka Naezy, has been directed by Zoya Akhtar and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. It showcases the lives of Mumbai’s independent hip-hop artistes.

The trailer shows Ranveer Singh as the man who raps to express himself. Living a less privileged life, he is told over and over again that one cannot rise above the economic and social status they are born in but he believes ‘apna time aayega [my time will come]’. Alia plays the role of Ranveer’s love interest. Kalki Koechlin also plays a significant role in the film.

The movie seems to be the Indian version of 8 Mile, which was based on the life of rapper Eminem.

You can watch the trailer below:

The movie will be released on February 14.