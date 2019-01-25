Govt declares sugarcane juice Pakistan’s national juice after Twitter poll

After declaring gulab jaman the national sweet of Pakistan, the government is back with another national poll. This time the fight is for the national juice of Pakistan.

In a race between carrot juice, sugarcane juice and orange juice, sugarcane juice emerged as the clear winner.

What is the national juice of Pakistan? — Govt of Pakistan (@pid_gov) January 24, 2019

With 7,616 votes, sugarcane juice got 81% of the votes and was declared the national juice of Pakistan.

Poll Question: What is the national juice of Pakistan?

Answer: The right answer is Sugarcane Juice. pic.twitter.com/5V4DwmebRk — Govt of Pakistan (@pid_gov) January 24, 2019

Around 15% voted in favour of orange juice while 4% chose carrot juice.