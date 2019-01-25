Govt declares sugarcane juice Pakistan’s national juice after Twitter poll

January 25, 2019

After declaring gulab jaman the national sweet of Pakistan, the government is back with another national poll. This time the fight is for the national juice of Pakistan.

In a race between carrot juice, sugarcane juice and orange juice, sugarcane juice emerged as the clear winner.

With 7,616 votes, sugarcane juice got 81% of the votes and was declared the national juice of Pakistan.

Around 15% voted in favour of orange juice while 4% chose carrot juice.

 
 
 

