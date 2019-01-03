Govinda didn’t even bother to call ‘father figure’ Kader Khan’s family after his death

Kader Khan’s son has said that Govinda, who used to call Kader Khan a father-like figure, didn’t even bother to call the family after the Indian actor passed away.

“Please ask Govinda how many times he inquired about his father figure’s health,” Kader Khan’s son Sarfaraz told Hindustan Times. “Has he even bothered to call us even once after my father’s passing away?”

Kader Khan, a veteran Indian actor-screenwriter, died on January 1 at the age of 81 in Canada.

“He was not just my ustaad but a father figure to me,” Govinda said after Kader Khan’s death.

He was not just my “ustaad” but a father figure to me, his midas touch and his aura made every actor he worked with a superstar. The entire film industry and my family deeply mourns this loss and we cannot express the sorrow in words.#ripkaderkhansaab🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/NISPM1UMs1 — Govinda (@govindaahuja21) January 1, 2019

Kader Khan’s son said that his father always told his sons to not expect anything from anybody.

“There are so many people in the film industry whom my father was close to,” he said. “But the one person that my father loved the most was Bachchan saab.”