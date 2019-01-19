Gillette asks men to do better and in return they trash their razors

January 19, 2019

Photo: Gillette

If you haven’t watched the new Gillette commercial yet, you should. It tackles toxic masculinity and the culture of ‘boys will be boys’ and has led to many men trashing their Gillette razors.

First, watch the ad that was published on January 13.

In a world of #MeToo and other social justice movements demanding equality and fair treatment, Gillette’s ad hit the right notes with a lot of people. But, the inevitable naysayers appeared on social media, bashing the company for daring to ask men to do better.

The ad told men that their sons, the next generation of men, are watching and that they should do better and be better role models. Stand up against bullying and harassment, it said. Take a stand against toxic masculinity, it asked.

Men responded with this.

A former US governor also chimed in on the matter.

Many called the ad ‘anti-men’ and ‘too feminist’ for their taste. Many posted videos and pictures of themselves flushing their razors down the toilet (no comment on whether that causes plumbing issues) or tossing them in the trashcan. If ‘anti-men’ means telling men that they have a responsibility to act like decent human beings and ‘too feminist’ means if they see a woman being harassed they should intervene, then yes, the ad is indeed both.

Related: Sonya Hussain encourages women to speak up and shame harassers

“Gillette believes in the best in men — that by holding each other accountable, eliminating excuses for bad behavior, and supporting a new generation working toward their personal ‘best,’ we can deliver positive change that will matter for years to come,” Gary Coombe, the president of the Gillette parent Procter & Gamble’s global grooming business, said in a statement about the ad.

All hope isn’t lost though. Many people (including men) took to social media to praise the ad too.

But the ad might not have as bad as an impact on the company as social media leads us to believe. A survey of 2,201 adults conducted this week by Morning Consult and released on Thursday found that the majority of those surveyed who watched the ad (61%) said they had a positive opinion of it.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Woman suing R Kelly for sex abuse says singer threatened her

January 15, 2019 9:15 am

Woman accuses Rajkumar Hirani of sexually assaulting her during the making of Sanju

January 14, 2019 7:18 pm

Director Sajid Khan suspended by IFTDA for a year over sexual harassment complaints

December 12, 2018 3:59 pm

Mika Singh released after intervention from India’s embassy in UAE

December 7, 2018 9:56 pm

Ain’t nobody got time for that: Peshawar woman beats up men for harassing her

November 29, 2018 2:08 pm

Farhan Akhtar feels guilty for not knowing about Sajid Khan’s behaviour

November 26, 2018 3:20 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.