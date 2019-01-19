Gillette asks men to do better and in return they trash their razors

If you haven’t watched the new Gillette commercial yet, you should. It tackles toxic masculinity and the culture of ‘boys will be boys’ and has led to many men trashing their Gillette razors.

First, watch the ad that was published on January 13.

In a world of #MeToo and other social justice movements demanding equality and fair treatment, Gillette’s ad hit the right notes with a lot of people. But, the inevitable naysayers appeared on social media, bashing the company for daring to ask men to do better.

The ad told men that their sons, the next generation of men, are watching and that they should do better and be better role models. Stand up against bullying and harassment, it said. Take a stand against toxic masculinity, it asked.

Men responded with this.

I have used #Gillette for 20 years and I will never use your shit products again. I will find a brand that appreciates masculinity. #BoycottGillette — El_Mariachi (@El_Mariachi051) January 14, 2019

A former US governor also chimed in on the matter.

“Get woke, go broke.” @Gillette might be next to suffer that fate, after video by female director Kim Gehrig, depicting oafish male behavior and lecturing men on toxic masculinity. Time to sell my @ProcterGamble stock? Why don’t they sell soap-not their soap box? — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) January 15, 2019

Many called the ad ‘anti-men’ and ‘too feminist’ for their taste. Many posted videos and pictures of themselves flushing their razors down the toilet (no comment on whether that causes plumbing issues) or tossing them in the trashcan. If ‘anti-men’ means telling men that they have a responsibility to act like decent human beings and ‘too feminist’ means if they see a woman being harassed they should intervene, then yes, the ad is indeed both.

“Gillette believes in the best in men — that by holding each other accountable, eliminating excuses for bad behavior, and supporting a new generation working toward their personal ‘best,’ we can deliver positive change that will matter for years to come,” Gary Coombe, the president of the Gillette parent Procter & Gamble’s global grooming business, said in a statement about the ad.

All hope isn’t lost though. Many people (including men) took to social media to praise the ad too.

If men don’t like being told what’s wrong with them by the beauty industry then they shouldn’t ever see what it’s like to be a woman #GilletteAd #Gilette — Gabriela cazier (@gabriela_cazier) January 17, 2019

tbh the only men who complain about the #GilletteAd are the ones who need to hear it. And no I do not want to hear an argument to this. thank u next — Coleen (@coleenmbuckley) January 16, 2019

I watched the #GilletteAd. I don’t know…. It kinda made me proud to be a man. I am that guy that does the right thing. I’ve raised my boys to be that man and they are. Respect women, don’t bully. Stand up for those who are oppressed. Who can argue with that? — Scott Murphy (@scottyknows2471) January 17, 2019

Hot take: if you’re a guy and offended by this, you probably have much bigger issues ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ #GilletteAd https://t.co/IPlAQ4VOBX — Nate Campbell (@nater849) January 17, 2019

But the ad might not have as bad as an impact on the company as social media leads us to believe. A survey of 2,201 adults conducted this week by Morning Consult and released on Thursday found that the majority of those surveyed who watched the ad (61%) said they had a positive opinion of it.