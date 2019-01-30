Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner slams the use of her picture in racist memes

January 30, 2019

Photo: AFP

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner has slammed the use of her photo in racist memes.

She took to Twitter to lash out at an account for sharing a racist meme using her photo from the show. The meme told white people to keep their race ‘pure’ and not ‘destroy it by genetic mixing’.

“Ew. Please don’t use me to promote racism,” Sophie wrote on Twitter. The account has since been suspended.

Turner, who plays Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones, has been praised for her condemnation. She has also previously tweeted against US President Donald Trump using Game of Thrones imagery to promote his work on Twitter. She has also bashed a racist article against her sister-in-law-to-be Priyanka Chopra.

 
 
 

