Maisie Williams thinks fans will be left disappointed by Game of Thrones ending

January 27, 2019

Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams has admitted that no one will be satisfied with the ending of the show.

“I don’t think anyone is going to be satisfied [when it ends]. I don’t think anyone wants it to end but I’m really proud of this final season,” she said while speaking to Sky News.

The 21-year-old actress has grown up playing Arya Stark, the youngest daughter of Lady Catelyn and Lord Eddard Stark.

It’s going to be really weird when it’s done and every day it’s a step closer to it not being a part of my life anymore, she remarked.

She said that it is the right time for her to move on and for the show to finish.

The final season of the show will premiere on April 14.

 
 
 

