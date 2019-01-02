Frank Castle is back to work in Punisher season two teaser

January 2, 2019

Marvel’s The Punisher

Frank Castle will return to his life of vigilantism with the second season of Netflix’s The Punisher.

The first teaser of the Marvel series’ second season was released on Tuesday.

There’s not much in the teaser, but it does us show what the Punisher does with an important piece of paper he received at the end of the first season.

Accompanied by a tweet that says “Back to work,” it’s clear that something inspires Frank Castle to burn the presidential pardon he received at the end of the first season.

 
 


