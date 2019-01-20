Find out why Ranveer Singh moved into Deepika’s house after they got married

January 20, 2019

Actor Ranveer Singh is setting new goals for men everywhere. After his wedding to fellow actor Deepika Padukone, the couple decided to spend their married life together at Deepika’s home and now, he has revealed the reason behind it.

Ranveer told Today magazine that they made the decision to live at her home because he didn’t want to ‘displace her’. “I’ve grown up seeing a marriage where the attitude is to make it work regardless of anything. A marriage is a commitment, out is not an option. So whatever you have to work through, you do,” he said.

“The most sensible and convenient thing was for me to move into her set-up. She is comfortable there and I don’t want to displace her. I always try to give her priority.” However, the report also mentioned that the couple is now looking for a bigger home to move into.

Deepika had also said that she cherishes having someone to come back home to. She has spent all her working life in Mumbai, living by herself but is happy after her wedding to spend the rest of her day with Ranveer.

Deepika and Ranveer got married in November at Italy’s Lake Como. They were joined by close family members and friends for the celebrations.

Deepika will soon start working on Meghna Gulzar’s Chapaak while Ranveer will now be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy.

 
 
 

