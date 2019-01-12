Fatima Ali shares heart-breaking update after terminal cancer diagnosis

After revealing that her cancer had returned following surgery, former Top Chef contestant Fatima Ali shared the first photo of herself in weeks as well as a request for prayers from fans.

The 29-year-old Top Chef star posted a photo on Instagram in which she revealed that she was getting sicker after having bravely fought her cancer.

Opening up about her condition, in a heartbreaking post, the young star shared a selfie, where she smiled into the camera from what appeared to be a hospital bed.

Fatima wrote: “I know it’s been ages since I posted and most may have figured out why. I’m sick and unfortunately, I’m getting sicker.”

“Right now all I need are prayers; prayers that are simple. I hope because a wish is putting on too much responsibility on the other, that you will somehow find forgiveness in your big heart for whenever I must have hurt you.”

Related: Top Chef contestant Fatima Ali says she has one year left to live

She added: “I thank you a million times over for when you have given me joy. I’ll try to keep everyone updated the best that I possibly can.”

The celebrity chef revealed in a heart-breaking essay back in October that doctors estimated she had only a year left to live.

She wrote an essay for Bon Appétit in which she spoke about how she and her doctors had thought the cancer was gone but was back in her hip and femur.

She was diagnosed with Erwings Sarcoma not long after competing the 15th season of the cooking show in 2017.