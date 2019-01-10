Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar to tie the knot in 2019?

Farhan Akhtar and his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar have been making headlines since the actor confirmed their relationship on social media.

The couple was spotted together at the reception of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. It seems that they have decided to tie the knot too.

They are expected to tie the knot in March or April 2019. Reports suggest that they are on a lookout for wedding planners. However, no official confirmation has been made.

On the work front, Farhan will be next seen in The Sky Is Oink co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Zaira Wasim.