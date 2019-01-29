Fahad Mustafa clears the air after Enaaya controversy

January 29, 2019

Pakistan’s first web series, Enaaya, landed into controversy just after the release of its trailer. 

The day its trailer was released, actor Fahad Mustafa tweeted against “nudity” and “abusive language” in Pakistan television shows.

While the tweet could’ve been aimed at anyone, people on the social media speculated that Mustafa was throwing shade at the web series by Wajahat Rauf.

However, Mustafa cleared the air over his tweet and said that he loves Wajahat Rauf and that his last tweet was not directed at Wajahat’s new web series in any way.

 

He further added that his tweet was actually criticising foreign content.

In response to Fahad’s new tweet, Wajahat put up a Facebook status thanking him for “putting out the fire before it spread.”

The first episode of Enaaya was released last week. It stars Mehwish Hayat, Azfar Rehman, Asad Siddiqui, and Faryal Mehmood in lead roles.

 
 
 

