Fahad Mustafa clears the air after Enaaya controversy

Pakistan’s first web series, Enaaya, landed into controversy just after the release of its trailer.

The day its trailer was released, actor Fahad Mustafa tweeted against “nudity” and “abusive language” in Pakistan television shows.

Nudity ,abusive language and just talking about sex is not content .lets not call it freedom of speech ! Actors selling themselves very cheaply its not cool at all .web series and short films needs to be a little dignified or they should just call it porn .. — Fahad Mustafa (@fahadmustafa26) January 26, 2019

While the tweet could’ve been aimed at anyone, people on the social media speculated that Mustafa was throwing shade at the web series by Wajahat Rauf.

However, Mustafa cleared the air over his tweet and said that he loves Wajahat Rauf and that his last tweet was not directed at Wajahat’s new web series in any way.

I love you @wajahatrauf and you know it … my tweet was about foreign content and not yours people just trying to create an issue out of nothing … Best of luck for your upcoming film and what ever you do in future my friend 😍🇵🇰 — Fahad Mustafa (@fahadmustafa26) January 27, 2019

He further added that his tweet was actually criticising foreign content.

In response to Fahad’s new tweet, Wajahat put up a Facebook status thanking him for “putting out the fire before it spread.”

The first episode of Enaaya was released last week. It stars Mehwish Hayat, Azfar Rehman, Asad Siddiqui, and Faryal Mehmood in lead roles.