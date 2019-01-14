Emraan Hashmi’s son wins battle with cancer after five years

Emraan Hashmi, who has always kept his fans updated about his son’s battle with cancer, revealed on Monday that Ayaan has been declared cancer-free.

In a heartfelt post, the actor further thanked everyone for their “prayers and wishes” and also motivated “all the cancer fighters out there.”

Today, 5 years after his diagnosis Ayaan has been declared cancer free. It has been quite a journey. Thank you for all your prayers and wishes. Love and prayers for all the cancer fighters out there, hope and belief goes a long way. You can WIN this battle !!! #thekissoflife pic.twitter.com/sp3gySFjbS — WHY Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) January 14, 2019

He shared some adorable pictures of his son.

Born in February 2010, Ayaan, the first child of Emraan and his wife Parveen Shahani, was diagnosed with first stage cancer in early 2014 at the age of four. Although in the beginning Emraan was quite shaken and would keep questioning where he went wrong, he later began to help raise awareness about the disease and share their story.

He also released a book titled The Kiss of Life: How A Superhero and My Son Defeated Cancer, to raise awareness about the deadly disease and share his story. The book chronicles his career, family life, the birth of his son, his cancer and treatment.