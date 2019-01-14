Eggcellent news: A picture of an egg has become the most-liked Instagram photo ever

We live in strange times where people live for Instagram likes and Twitter reposts. But nothing can be as strange as the new most-liked picture on Instagram.

A picture of an egg has become the most-liked photo on Instagram. Why, you ask? Well we have no answers for you other than people have a lot of free time.

An account by the name of World Record Egg (@world_record_egg) shared a picture of an egg on January 4, with the caption “Let’s set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram. Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)! We got this.”

Well, ask and ye shall receive. The egg picture has received 22.9 million likes when this article was published, dethroning a picture of Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi, who grabbed a whopping 18.3 million likes.

According to Buzzfeed, the egg’s account owner claims to be a chicken from the British countryside named Henrietta that “read an article regarding the top 20 posts on insta” and noticed “Kylie Jenner topped it with 18m.”

“I saw this as a challenge to beat it,” “Henrietta” told the publication. “It was nothing personal.”

But the internet is all about reactions, and Kylie’s reaction to the news that an egg is more liked than her child was hilarious. She posted a video on Instagram of her smashing an egg with the caption ‘Take that little egg’.