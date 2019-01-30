Didn’t leak my private pictures for publicity, says Hansika Motwani

January 30, 2019

Hansika Motwani, an Indian drama and film actor, has finally responded to critics about a recent photo-leak saying that she didn’t leak her private pictures for publicity.

“I don’t need to seek attention from anybody,” the actor told Times of India. “Right through my career, I’ve kept a low profile and that reflects in how I conduct myself on social media as well.”

Last week, private pictures of Motwani were leaked on a random Instagram account. Later, her phone and twitter account were also hacked.

“Please don’t respond to random messages,” she asked her followers, saying that her team was working to getting things in control.

She has performed in many Indian dramas, including Shaka Laka Boom Boom and Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki. She also appeared in Bollywood blockbuster Koi Milgaya and played the lead in Himesh Reshamiya’s Ap Kaa Surroor.

She was severely criticised on social media for allegedly leaking her own pictures to get publicity.

 
 
 

