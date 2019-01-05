Did Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik break up again?

January 4, 2019

It’s been weeks since Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid were last seen together and fans are starting to wonder if Zigi has called it quits.

According to some hardcore Zigi fans, the evidence of a breakup is out in the open for all to see. Like the fact that Zayn no longer follows Gigi on Instagram and their obvious absence from each other’s social media accounts in general.

The model, 23, and the singer, 25, did not post any photos of each other over the holidays as they have in years past. Hadid instead shared a throwback pic on Tuesday, December 25, of her family with Santa, while Malik opted to stay silent on social media.

Most recently, Malik spoke out about his relationship with Hadid for the December issue of British Vogue.

“Everything is great,” he said. “She’s super-organized and I’m really not. It helps that she can get things together for me a little bit. I lean on her a lot.”

Hadid and Mailk, who were first linked in November 2015, split for the first time in March after two years of dating. They announced their breakup in lengthy statements on social media at the time. Less than two months later, however, the pair were spotted packing on the PDA in New York City.

 
 


