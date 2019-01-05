Demi Lovato calls out Instagram over a fat-shaming ad

When Demi Lovato sees something offensive, ain’t nobody gonna stop her from saying something!

While browsing through her Instagram feed, the Grammy winner came across a sponsored “Game of Sultans” post that had one female animated character described as “pretty” while another character as “obese”.

Just called out Instagram and some bullshit game on my insta stories.. go check it out. Always speak up for what you believe in! — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) January 4, 2019

Instead of just scrolling onto the next post, Lovato decided to take a stand and speak out against the content.

“So many things wrong with this ad,” she said in an Instagram story.

She goes on to correctly point out that “you can be ‘pretty’ at any weight.”

She said such words are harmful to anyone easily influenced by societal pressure.

According to TMZ, a rep for Instagram said the ad has since been removed.

“We’re sorry. This ad was approved by mistake. We reviewed it again and removed it from future delivery in people’s feeds,” the rep said in a statement to the outlet.

This is not the first time that Lovato has been vocal about fat shaming, she previously opened up about her personal struggles with an eating disorder, explaining during her 2017 YouTube documentary Simply Complicated that “food is still the biggest challenge” in her life.