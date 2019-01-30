Deepika Padukone replaces Kiran Rao as the chairperson of the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival

January 30, 2019

Photo: AFP

Deepika Padukone has been appointed the chairperson of the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, replacing Kiran Rao who chaired the festival for four years.

On her appointment and association with MAMI, Padukone told Mumbai Mirror, “It’s an absolute honour and a huge responsibility. I believe in MAMI’s vision and we are committed to creating a community that cinema lovers and creators of a film passionate nation like ours truly deserve.”

Rao stepped down from the position in order to focus on a project. The producer-director said that it was a “privilege and a pleasure” to work as part of the core team of MAMI.

“I am delighted to welcome one of India’s most loved film stars, Deepika Padukone as the new chairperson,” said Rao.

The festival will host its 21st edition this year between October 17 and 24.

 
 
 

