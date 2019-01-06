Deepika Padukone launches her website on her birthday

With a very eventful end to 2018, from the release of Padmaavat and her fairy-tale wedding with Ranveer Singh, actress Deepika Padukone, who turned 33 on Saturday, announced the launch of her website.

The website, www.deepikapadukone.com, provides a glimpse into the many stages the celebrity star had been through in her life and career. It also includes the various milestones she has achieved so far and the details of awards she has won over the years.

The new website is almost like a window for the world into Padukone’s film, interests, fashion and her charity and social work.

It also contains a dedicated section for Live Love Laugh, the foundation through which she advocates the cause of mental health.

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in director Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, a film about an acid attack survivor, which will also star Vikrant Massey.