Deepika Padukone launches her website on her birthday

January 6, 2019

Photo: AFP

With a very eventful end to 2018, from the release of Padmaavat and her fairy-tale wedding with Ranveer Singh, actress Deepika Padukone, who turned 33 on Saturday, announced the launch of her website.

The website, www.deepikapadukone.com, provides a glimpse into the many stages the celebrity star had been through in her life and career. It also includes the various milestones she has achieved so far and the details of awards she has won over the years.

Related: Deepika Padukone will be playing a superhero in her next movie

The new website is almost like a window for the world into Padukone’s film, interests, fashion and her charity and social work.

It also contains a dedicated section for Live Love Laugh, the foundation through which she advocates the cause of mental health.

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in director Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, a film about an acid attack survivor, which will also star Vikrant Massey.

 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

10 of the biggest weddings of 2018

December 31, 2018 8:43 pm

Simmba movie review: Another exaggerated Bollywood masala film

December 31, 2018 2:03 pm

Millionaire Shah Rukh Khan once stole a car’s tyres and left nothing more than a thank you note

December 31, 2018 10:51 am

Is Ranveer Singh starring in Andaz Apna Apna sequel?

December 29, 2018 5:27 pm

Deepika Padukone will be playing a superhero in her next movie

December 29, 2018 1:56 pm

Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas host their final star-studded reception in Mumbai

December 21, 2018 1:54 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Samaa cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Obed Pasha

Amber Shamsi

Obed Pasha

 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.