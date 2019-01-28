Confirmed: Prabhu Deva is directing Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3

Bollywood actor and director Prabhu Deva will be directing Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3, he confirmed on Monday.

According to Masala, Deva will start shooting Dabangg 3 in March after completing five other projects.

“I was in Chennai shooting for my Tamil films. But because of Dabangg 3, I’ve moved to Mumbai again,” Deva said. “I now visit Chennai for a day, as I did recently for my son’s birthday. Otherwise, I am fully in Mumbai looking into the pre-production of Dabangg 3.”

The director said that he is working hard to ensure Dabangg 3 becomes an instant hit like the previous two movies.

“Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan have reposed a great deal of trust in me,” he added. “I can’t afford to let them down.”