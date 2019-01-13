Celebrated TV actor and writer Safia Khairi passes away

Television actor and writer Safia Khairi passed away in Karachi on Saturday at the age of 86.

Khairi was a popular figure in Karachi’s social, literary and artistic circles.

Her late husband, Saad Rashidul Khairi was a former diplomat who passed away six years ago. Khairi started her work on the small screen fairly late in life making her television debut in 1992 as the grandmother, Bi Amma, in Haseena Moeen’s series Kasak.

This was followed by roles in a number of other plays, including Chandni Raatein, Bund Galli and Pal do Pal.

She is survived by three children and two grandchildren.