Britney Spears takes a break from work to focus on her father’s health

January 6, 2019

Photo: AFP

Pop star Britney Spears has announced that she is going on an “indefinite work break” and has put her Las Vegas residency on hold due to her father’s recent life-threatening health issues.

Spears made the announcement on her social media accounts, as well as in a message to fans on her website.

“I am dedicating my focus and energy to care for my family. We have a very special relationship and I want to be with my family at this time just like they have always been there for me,” Spears said in a message on her website. She apologised to her fans for any inconvenience.

“Thank you to all my fans for your continued love and support during this time,” she continued. “I apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused and I look forward to the time when I can be back on stage performing for all of you.”

Spears’s father became seriously ill two months ago when he suffered a spontaneously ruptured colon. She wrote on her Instagram page that he “almost died.” He spent the next month in the hospital and is now recuperating at home with the expectation of making a full recovery.

 
 


