Boney Kapoor sends legal notice to the makers of Sridevi Bungalow

A year after she became an internet sensation for her wink, Priya Prakash Varrier is back in the headlines.

The actress is all set to make her Bollywood debut in Sridevi Bungalow, which has been directed by Prasanth Mambully.

The film has been surrounded by abundant controversies as it is said to be a mockery of late actress Sridevi’s life. However, Priya has refused to accept or deny whether the film is based on the veteran actress or not.

Boney Kapoor, who is the late actor’s husband, has sent a legal notice to the makers of Sridevi Bungalow. The reason is pretty obvious. The film has way too many similarities with the life of Sridevi, especially the way she died.

Director Prasanth Mambully said: “We received a legal notice from Mr Boney Kapoor last week. And we will face it. My film is a suspense thriller. I told him [Boney Kapoor] that Sridevi is a common name. My film’s character also happens to be an actress.”