Bollywood queens praise Kangana for her work in ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’

Waheeda Rehman, a veteran Bollywood actor, seems to be impressed by Kangana Ranaut’s work as a director and actor in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

“I called Kangana to show me this movie because I was very keen. I really liked the film,” Bollywood Life quoted Rehman as saying. “She has done a really good job – acting and directing.”

Rehman, one of the top stars of Bollywood in the 1960s and 70s, said that she was so happy and proud of Kangana. “She [Kangana] has made this film and given a great performance as well.”

Asha Parekh, another veteran Bollywood actress who ruled the Indian cinema in the 1960s and 70s, praised Kangana and said that she worked hard for the film and done a nice job.

“She looks exactly like the Rani of Jhansi – regal in every aspect,” Parekh said. “I hope the film runs for a very long time.”

According to reports, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi has earned INR520 million at the box office in five days.