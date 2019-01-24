Bollywood actor Govinda’s nephew found dead at his apartment

Janmendra Ahuja, the 34-year-old nephew of Bollywood superstar Govinda and son of producer Kirti Kumar, was found dead in his Versova flat on Thursday morning.

Ahuja was reportedly found dead under suspicious circumstances. The police have sent his body for a postmortem examination.

The police initially suspected foul play but the family later announced that he died of a heart attack. He complained of a sudden ache in his chest while at his flat and collapsed soon after, reported the International Business Times.

After suffering a heart attack, he was immediately rushed to the hospital and was declared dead on arrival.

Ahuja, who was adopted by Kumar, had directed movies like Jahaan Jayega Humein Payega, which saw Govinda playing the role of the protagonist.