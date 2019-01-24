Bollywood actor Govinda’s nephew found dead at his apartment

January 24, 2019

Janmendra Ahuja, the 34-year-old nephew of Bollywood superstar Govinda and son of producer Kirti Kumar, was found dead in his Versova flat on Thursday morning.

Ahuja was reportedly found dead under suspicious circumstances. The police have sent his body for a postmortem examination.

The police initially suspected foul play but the family later announced that he died of a heart attack. He complained of a sudden ache in his chest while at his flat and collapsed soon after, reported the International Business Times.

After suffering a heart attack, he was immediately rushed to the hospital and was declared dead on arrival.

Ahuja, who was adopted by Kumar, had directed movies like Jahaan Jayega Humein Payega, which saw Govinda playing the role of the protagonist.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

The All FATA Khasadar Force Committee has been merged with the police

January 23, 2019 10:27 pm

Police arrest eight alleged drug dealers in Mardan

January 23, 2019 4:15 pm

Man and pregnant wife injured in Karachi shooting

January 20, 2019 11:47 pm

Policeman arrested for killing three people in Karachi’s Orangi Town

January 19, 2019 11:27 am

Court sentences man to death for raping a student in Lahore

January 18, 2019 10:17 pm

Chinese consulate attack: Karachi court remands five suspects into police custody

January 17, 2019 10:50 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.