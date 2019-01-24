Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson to reportedly start filming by February end

January 24, 2019

Photo: Avengers: Infinity War

The long-awaited Black Widow’s solo movie might start filming soon.

The production is expected to start on February 28, according to GeekWorldWide and Omega Underground.

So far, neither Disney nor Marvel Studios have made official comments on the production rumor.

The movie is expected to hit theaters in May next year.

It was expected that this will be the first film to feature a female lead, but Captain Marvel has since jumped the line to take the title.

Scarlett Johansson is said to reprise her role as Natasha Romanoff for the solo venture. She first stepped into the role in 2010 when Iron Man 2 introduced her character.

 

 
 
 

