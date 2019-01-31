Ben Affleck to hand over his cape to a new Batman in 2021

Ben Affleck is removing his cape and handing it over to a new Batman for the next rendition in the Batman series.

According to Deadline, Warner Bros will release The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves, on June 24, 2021. But Affleck won’t star as the caped crusader.

Affleck, who has played the Dark Knight in the DC Extended Universe films Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad and Justice League, will reportedly step down from the role as the new film will centre on a younger Bruce Wayne.

Related: Prabhu Deva is directing Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3

Affleck tweeted the news himself.

Excited for #TheBatman in Summer 2021 and to see @MattReevesLA vision come to life. https://t.co/GNgyJroMIO — Ben Affleck (@BenAffleck) January 31, 2019

He initially signed on to direct, co-write and star in the film, but in 2017, he stepped down as director and was replaced by Matt Reeves. “I have loved the Batman story since I was a child. He is such an iconic and compelling character, and one that resonates with me deeply,” Reeves said in a statement at the time. “I am incredibly honored and excited to be working with Warner Bros to bring an epic and emotional new take on the caped crusader to the big screen.”

In other news from DC, The Suicide Squad, a sequel to the 2016 movie, will hit theatres on August 6, 2021, while the newly announced DC Super Pets will be out on May 21, 2021.