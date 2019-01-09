Barber mistakenly shaves a ‘play’ button into a man’s hair after being shown a paused video

We’ve all taken pictures of the haircuts we want to show their hairstylists when we go for a hair cut. But when a man in China took a picture for his stylist to copy, he never expected this.

His barber shaved a bald triangular patch on either side of his head. The problem is that the customer had shown his barber a paused video of the haircut he wanted.

According to a Weibo post, the barber mistook the play button for part of the haircut.

The barber apparently glanced at the picture and then asked the customer if he wanted the triangles kept in. Not really understanding what the barber meant, the man answered with a ‘yes’ — to be fair, we’ve all been there.

It wasn’t until afterwards that the misunderstanding became clear.