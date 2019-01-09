Barber mistakenly shaves a ‘play’ button into a man’s hair after being shown a paused video

January 9, 2019

We’ve all taken pictures of the haircuts we want to show their hairstylists when we go for a hair cut. But when a man in China took a picture for his stylist to copy, he never expected this. 

His barber shaved a bald triangular patch on either side of his head. The problem is that the customer had shown his barber a paused video of the haircut he wanted.

According to a Weibo post, the barber mistook the play button for part of the haircut.

The barber apparently glanced at the picture and then asked the customer if he wanted the triangles kept in. Not really understanding what the barber meant, the man answered with a ‘yes’ — to be fair, we’ve all been there.

It wasn’t until afterwards that the misunderstanding became clear.

 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Attacker hurts 20 children with hammer at Beijing school

January 8, 2019 8:27 pm

China says UN observers welcome to Xinjiang, with conditions

January 7, 2019 7:56 pm

China tests its own ‘Mother of All Bombs’

January 5, 2019 11:00 pm

13 Canadians held in China since arrest of Huawei executive: official

January 4, 2019 9:07 am

China’s ‘Jack the Ripper’ executed

January 3, 2019 11:32 pm

China lands rover on far side of the moon: state TV

January 3, 2019 12:09 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Samaa cartoons

 

Opinion

Amber Shamsi
Obed Pasha
Amber Shamsi
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.