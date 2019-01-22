Aryan Khan’s Facebook account gets hacked

January 22, 2019

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan informed his followers that his Facebook account has been hacked.

In a story posted on the platform, Aryan wrote, “Facebook hacked please ignore anything from it.”

This is not the first time when a celebrity’s social media account has been hacked.

In the past, celebrities such as Anupam Kher, Amitabh Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar, Shruti Haasan, Ali Zafar, and Boney Kapoor have been victims of hacking.

Aryan is pursuing his education in films in California. Earlier, during a chat on Instagram when Shah Rukh Khan was asked if his sons Aryan and AbRam will join films and be superstars themselves, he said that they will first have to complete their education.

 
 
 

