The controversial movie of veteran Bollywood Anupam Kher, The Accidental Prime Minister, has been leaked online, Times of India reported Saturday.

Tamilrockers, a piracy site, leaked the movie on the internet. Just a few days ago, the site leaked Rajinikanth’s Petta online.

The Accidental Prime Minister was released in India on January 11. Anupam Kher plays the part of Manmohan Singh in the film. Actors Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Mathur and Suzanne Bernert also play important roles in the movie.