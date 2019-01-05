Anupam Kher sued for damaging the image of top leaders in his latest film

A case was filed on Wednesday against actor Anupam Kher and others associated with the upcoming film The Accidental Prime Minister in a Bihar court for damaging the image of some top leaders of the country.

The case was filed by lawyer Sudhir Kumar Ojha in the court of Muzaffarpur’s chief judicial magistrate. The court has admitted the case and fixed its hearing on January 8.

In the petition, the lawyer has complained that the actors who have played the roles of former prime minister Manmohan Singh (on whom the movie is based), PM’s press adviser Sanjaya Baru, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra have damaged the image of some of the country’s top leaders. “It hurt me and many others,” claimed Ojha.

He has also complained against the film director and producer.

Earlier, Kher also complained that the trailer of the film was removed from YouTube. In a tweet, he complained that according to his fans, the trailer of The Accidental Prime Minister has been pulled down as it’s not available as the first result on YouTube. He said that let alone the first, it’s not available at the 50th position either.

Dear @YouTube!!! I am getting messages & calls that in parts of our country if you type, trailer of #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister, it is either not appearing or at 50th position. We were trending at No.1 yday. Please help. #HappyNewYear. #37millionviews 😊https://t.co/TUu4AtaRzk pic.twitter.com/KhoZJuxmmu — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) January 1, 2019

The veteran actor will be portraying Dr Singh in the film. The film is based on a book by the former premier’s media adviser Sanjaya Baru. The film will hit cinema screens on January 11.