Anupam Kher sued for damaging the image of top leaders in his latest film

January 3, 2019

A case was filed on Wednesday against actor Anupam Kher and others associated with the upcoming film The Accidental Prime Minister in a Bihar court for damaging the image of some top leaders of the country.

The case was filed by lawyer Sudhir Kumar Ojha in the court of Muzaffarpur’s chief judicial magistrate. The court has admitted the case and fixed its hearing on January 8.

In the petition, the lawyer has complained that the actors who have played the roles of former prime minister Manmohan Singh (on whom the movie is based), PM’s press adviser Sanjaya Baru, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra have damaged the image of some of the country’s top leaders. “It hurt me and many others,” claimed Ojha.

Related: Deepika Padukone will be playing a superhero in her next movie

He has also complained against the film director and producer.

Earlier, Kher also complained that the trailer of the film was removed from YouTube. In a tweet, he complained that according to his fans, the trailer of The Accidental Prime Minister has been pulled down as it’s not available as the first result on YouTube. He said that let alone the first, it’s not available at the 50th position either.

The veteran actor will be portraying Dr Singh in the film. The film is based on a book by the former premier’s media adviser Sanjaya Baru. The film will hit cinema screens on January 11.

 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

“No one wanted to make this film”: India’s Pinto stars in sex slave’s tale

May 24, 2018 8:10 pm

Anupam Kher to play Indian PM in biopic

April 6, 2018 3:11 pm

Rahul Gandhi takes over as president of Congress party

December 16, 2017 12:19 pm

India’s Rahul Gandhi set to take over as Congress party chief

November 20, 2017 4:19 pm

Mob attacks India opposition leader Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat

August 5, 2017 12:45 pm

India court grants bail to Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in graft case

December 19, 2015 5:38 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Samaa cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Amber Shamsi

Obed Pasha

Manik Aftab

 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.