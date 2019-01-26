Anne Hathaway confirms Princess Diaries 3 is in the works

Anne Hathaway has confirmed that a Princess Diaries 3 movie is in the works and fans can’t handle it.

During a recent TV appearance, Hathaway revealed that the third movie is in the works. It has been 15 years since Princess Diaries 2: The Royal Wedding was released and fans still haven’t had enough of Princess (now Queen) Mia and her royal antics.

In 2017, Meg Cabot, the author of the Princess Diaries book series, revealed that a script for the third movie had been written but didn’t reveal much else.

“There is a script for the third movie, I wanna do it, Julie (Andrews) wants to do it, Debra Martin Chase, our producer, wants to do it. We all really want it to happen,” revealed Hathaway, who is now 36.

“It’s just that we don’t want to do it unless it’s perfect because we love it just as much as you guys love it, it’s as important to us as it is to you and we don’t want to deliver anything until it’s ready, but we’re working on it,” she explained.

The first movie was released in 2001 and centered around Hathaway, who played Mia Thermopolis, a shy American teenager who discovers she’s a princess and heir to the fictional European kingdom of Genovia.