Alia Bhatt shares a heartfelt note as she wraps up the shoot for Kalank

Alia Bhatt has wrapped up the shoot of her next big film, Kalank.

The actor shared a picture from the sets of the film with director Abhishek Varman and co-star Aditya Roy Kapur. She captioned it, “KALANK has wrapped but the heart is still wide open!! For those who understand it and for those who don’t.. when you wrap a film it feels like a part of you just combusts.. especially when you’ve worked with your friends and family.. Crossing our fingers and toes for the journey ahead.. Can’t wait for you guys to see the visuals..”

Kalank is one of the most anticipated films of 2019. Its shooting started last year in April. Abhishek Varman, who made his directorial debut with 2 States, is the director of the multi-starrer retro drama. The movie will release on April 19.

The movie also stars Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur.

This will be Alia Bhatt’s fourth film with Varun Dhawan. The two have previously worked in films such as Student Of the Year, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

The film is being produced by Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala, Hiroo Yash Johar, and Apoorva Mehta.