Alia Bhatt fell in love with Ranbir Kapoor when she was just 11 years old

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt disclosed that she first met Ranbir Kapoor when she was 11 and has had a ‘crush’ on him ever since.

Alia and Ranbir made their relationship public last year.

During a recent appearance in the show ‘Roundtable’, Alia was asked who her crush in the industry is, to which the actress replied, “Ranbir.”

“I met Ranbir when I was 11, I had auditioned for Black. Since then, I had a crush on him. And then he came in Saawariya, and I had already seen him,” Bhatt said.

Alia and Ranbir will be seen together in Brahmastra which will hit the theaters.