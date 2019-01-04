Alia Bhatt fell in love with Ranbir Kapoor when she was just 11 years old

January 4, 2019

PHOTO: VOGUE INDIA

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt disclosed that she first met Ranbir Kapoor when she was 11 and has had a ‘crush’ on him ever since.

Alia and Ranbir made their relationship public last year.

During a recent appearance in the show ‘Roundtable’, Alia was asked who her crush in the industry is, to which the actress replied, “Ranbir.”

“I met Ranbir when I was 11, I had auditioned for Black. Since then, I had a crush on him. And then he came in Saawariya, and I had already seen him,” Bhatt said.

Alia and Ranbir will be seen together in Brahmastra which will hit the theaters.

 
 


