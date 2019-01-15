Akon urges Pakistanis to donate to dam fund

American Grammy award-winning singer Akon, who will visit Pakistan to kick off the World Soccer Stars event, has joined in the campaign to collect donations for the Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams.

In a video shared on World Soccer Star twitter handle, Akon said: “This is a special message to all Pakistanis around the world. According to a United Nations report, water resources in the country will dry up by 2025, so I’m asking all Pakistanis living in the country and overseas to support the Diamer and Bhasha dam. So we can mobilise Pakistan into a better future.”

Earlier in another video on Sunday, the singer had given a shout out to Prime Minister Imran Khan. “Yo, Imran Khan, It’s ya boy Akon, I’m looking forward to coming to Pakistan, are you ready for me,” he states.

Thanks @Akon for the amazing message for PM Pakistan @ImranKhanPTI International celebrities touring Pakistan isn’t a far-fetched notion anymore. PTI SMT warmly welcomes renowned singer Akon to the Land of Hospitality, the Land of Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/GpxVmBqAJX — Tehreek-e-Insaf (@InsafPK) January 12, 2019

The singer will be heading to the country to commence the World Soccer Stars event, with his concerts scheduled in Karachi and Lahore from April 26 to 29.

The World Soccer Stars event on January 10 brought football legends Ricardo Kaka and Luis Figo to the country for the purpose of launching the tournament.