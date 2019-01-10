Akon is heading to Pakistan this April

January 10, 2019

Photo: AFP

Popular R&B singer Akon will be heading to Pakistan this April along with the World Soccer Stars.

He will be performing in Karachi and Lahore.

Related: Figo and Kaka ecstatic to be in Pakistan

Football legends Ricardo Kaka and Luis Figo arrived in Karachi to promote the World Soccer Stars event. They will captain their respective sides in the April clash and have expressed their excitement to help promote football in Pakistan.

Akon, a singer, songwriter and producer, has several hit songs, including Smack That, Lonely, Chammak Chalo and Sorry, Blame It On Me.

 
 


