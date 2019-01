TV actor Gulab Chandio passed away in Karachi on Friday afternoon.

He was admitted at Liaquat National Hospital after his health deteriorated two days ago. The Chand Girhan was suffering from heart disease and diabetes.

His funeral prayers will be offered on Saturday and he will be laid to rest at his native village near Nawabshah.

The actor starred in many television shows, including Noori Jan Tamachi, Zeher Baad, Bewafaiyan, Saans Ley Aye Zindagi, among others.