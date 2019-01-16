Aamir Khan’s brother Faissal Khan set to re-launch his career after 19 years

After all these years, you might have forgotten that Aamir Khan has a brother. Remember Mela actor Faissal Khan, who played the role of Shankar Shane? Well, that’s Aamir Khan’s younger brother. Unlike Aamir, Faissal’s Bollywood career wasn’t a smooth ride.

However, Faissal is all set to make a comeback after 19 years. We will be seeing the younger Khan in the upcoming film Factory where he will be singing.

As per reports, the actor will lend his voice for the song Ishq Tera. Talking about Factory and his singing debut, Faissal told Pinkvilla that the film is his dream project and was surprised when director Sharique Minhaj suggested he should sing the song.

Faissal first appeared onscreen as a child artiste in 1969 film Pyar Ka Mausam, where he played the younger version of Shashi Kapoor. Later, he did a small role Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, which launched Aamir Khan in Bollywood.

He also appeared in Aamir’s Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar but his role was not credited. Both films were produced by his uncle Nassir Hussain and directed by his cousin Mansoor Khan.

Over the years, he has been in the news regarding his mental health issues and a custody battle over him between Aamir and his father Tahir.