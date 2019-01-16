Aamir Khan’s brother Faissal Khan set to re-launch his career after 19 years

January 16, 2019

Photo: viralbhayani/ Instagram

After all these years, you might have forgotten that Aamir Khan has a brother. Remember Mela actor Faissal Khan, who played the role of Shankar Shane? Well, that’s Aamir Khan’s younger brother. Unlike Aamir, Faissal’s Bollywood career wasn’t a smooth ride.

However, Faissal is all set to make a comeback after 19 years. We will be seeing the younger Khan in the upcoming film Factory where he will be singing.

As per reports, the actor will lend his voice for the song Ishq Tera. Talking about Factory and his singing debut, Faissal told Pinkvilla that the film is his dream project and was surprised when director Sharique Minhaj suggested he should sing the song.

Related: Aamir Khan apologises to fans over Thugs of Hindostan debacle

Faissal first appeared onscreen as a child artiste in 1969 film Pyar Ka Mausam, where he played the younger version of Shashi Kapoor. Later, he did a small role Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, which launched Aamir Khan in Bollywood.

He also appeared in Aamir’s Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar but his role was not credited. Both films were produced by his uncle Nassir Hussain and directed by his cousin Mansoor Khan.

Over the years, he has been in the news regarding his mental health issues and a custody battle over him between Aamir and his father Tahir.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Police seal gutka factory operating in Karachi’s residential area

January 4, 2019 9:55 pm

Sindh Food Authority seals factory, imposes Rs50,000 fine on Karachi restaurant

January 2, 2019 10:31 pm

Hero or Zero? Shah Rukh Khan eyes hit as dwarf

December 20, 2018 8:22 pm

This is why Bollywood celebs were serving food at Isha Ambani’s wedding

December 17, 2018 1:42 pm

Top Bollywood stars like Big B and Amir Khan served food to guests at Isha Ambani’s wedding

December 15, 2018 11:44 am

Blast kills 22, injured 22 at Chinese chemical factory

November 28, 2018 8:42 am

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Samaa cartoons

 

Opinion

Amber Shamsi
Taha Anis
Obed Pasha
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.