Aamir Khan wants Katrina to sing Umrao Jaan’s song if she loses a game of chess

January 29, 2019

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan sent a video message to his Dhoom 3 co-actor Katrina Kaif during a live show and said that Katrina will have to sing “dil cheez kya hai, aap meri jaan lijiye” if she loses a game of chess to him.

According to Bollywood Life, Katrina Kaif recently appeared on a Zee TV show and received a video message from Khan during her conversation with the host.

In the video message, talking about his ‘chess challenge’ and bet with Katrina, the actor said, “If Katrina would lose to me over a game of chess, she will have to accompany me to Galaxy apartments in Bandra and sing ‘dil cheez kya hai, aap meri jaan lijiye.’”

The song, one of the most melodious songs by Asha Bhosle, is from Rekha’s film Umrao Jaan. It was released in 1981.

 
 
 

