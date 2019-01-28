Aamir Khan thinks his son will be the perfect fit to play him in biopic

January 28, 2019

Aamir Khan feels his son is the best choice to play him on screen if a film ever gets made on him.

During the promotions of his documentary Rubaru Roshni, the actor talked about his son’s plans to enter the film industry.

The Bollywood superstar shared that the family is on the lookout for a good script for Junaid Khan’s big Bollywood debut.

“He has studied acting and has been doing theatre for more than a year. But I believe in the power of screen test. So Junaid would have to go through the grind and prove himself. As a father, my only advice to him is that he should play leads but only those that are characters. This is a rule I follow and really believe in. More than being a hero, you need to live a character on screen. That’s the joy of acting,” said Aamir Khan.

Junaid Khan and Ira Khan are Aamir’s kids from his first marriage. They have always stayed away from the limelight. It is only now that they are making some appearances with their superstar father. While Ira is an artist, Junaid wants to become an actor.

On the work front, Aamir Khan is currently busy preparing for his next ambitious project, Mahabharat. He will reportedly fly off to the US soon to begin work on the seven-part web-series.

 
 
 

