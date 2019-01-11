11 years on, Ramchand Pakistani screened in US film festival

In a well-attended event, the panellists and the audience talked about the challenges to interfaith work around the world and how we can create meaningful dialogues that can help us overcome stereotypes and eliminate divisions.The panellists also discussed the conflict between Pakistan and India and the categorisation of the caste system.Even though Ramchand Pakistani was released in 2008, it's screening so many years later is still significant. Ramchand Pakistani has become the second Pakistani film to make it to the international film scene and win multiple awards.The film directed by Mehreen Jabbar and produced by Javed Jabbar is based on actual events. The story revolves around a Pakistani Hindu family whose son accidentally crossed the border of Pakistan and India. He was followed by his father in search for him. The story unfolds the ordeal the family had to go through.WIN is a union whose mission is to provide opportunities for the fellow citizen of diverse cultural and faith traditions to engage in activities that promote mutual understanding and respect.The screening was held on Sunday, January 27th at the McConnell Arts Center in Worthington, Columbus.Panellists and hosts included Linda Karr, COO WIN; Dr Nayyer Jafri, Mt Carmel Health System; Imran Malik, Director Interfaith and Outreach-Engagement, Noor Mosque; Sharay Syed Sohail, Occupational Therapist Riverside Hospital; Ms Najma Shamsi, Indian/Pakistani author.The film which conveyed the message of love and humanity was deeply appreciated by the audience.