#10YearChallenge: Pakistani celebrities share throwback pictures

January 16, 2019

If you use social media, you’ve probably noticed a trend across Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter of people posting their then-and-now profile pictures. 

The challenge is easy, all you have to do is share two side-by-side photographs of you ten years apart, then post it to your Facebook/Instagram account with the hashtag #10YearChallenge, though some people just choose to post a single throwback shot.

Pakistani celebrities jumped on the bandwagon too.

Let’s have a look at some of the celebrities’ transformation:

Armeena Khan 

Muneeb Butt

Komal Rizvi 

Uzair Jaswal

Zhalay Sarhadi 

Amna Baber 

Shaniera Waseem Akram 

Anushey Ashraf 

Hassan Sheheryar Yasin

Ali Kazmi 

 
 
 

