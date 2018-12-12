You won’t believe how much Mukesh Ambani has spent on daughter’s wedding

India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani has spent over $100 million on his daughter’s wedding, Bloomberg reported.

Isha, the daughter of oil and telecom tycoon, is marrying the son of billionaire Ajay Piramal. The main wedding ceremony will be held at Ambani’s 27-storey Antilia palace in Mumbai on December 12 and 13.

Related: Mukesh Ambani’s home ‘Antilia’ decked up with lights ahead of daughter Isha’s wedding

Many Indian and international celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Beyonce, were invited to pre-wedding functions in Udaipur. The former first lady and US secretary of state Hillary Clinton also attended the functions.

Isha and his husband Anand will move into their $64 million diamond-themed mansion at the Gulita building in Mumbai, a source told Bloomberg.