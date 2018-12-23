Will Smith says his Genie in Aladdin will be a homage to Robin Williams

December 23, 2018

Will Smith says his version of Genie in Disney’s live-action Aladdin will be a homage to Robin Williams, who played Genie in the original 1992 hit.

Williams passed away in 2014 and famously voiced the lovable blue character in the animated musical.

Smith told Entertainment Weekly that he was initially terrified to accept the part.

“Whenever you’re doing things that are iconic, it’s always terrifying. The question is always: where was there meat left on the bone? Robin didn’t leave a lot of meat on the bone with the character,” the actor said.

Smith said he later developed the confidence to “deliver something that was a homage to Robin Williams but was musically different”.

“Just the flavour of the character would be different enough and unique enough that it would be in a different lane, versus trying to compete,” he added.

The Guy Ritchie-directed film, which also stars Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine and Mena Massoud as Aladdin, is set to release in May next year.

 
 


