‘We are in the endgame now’: The first trailer of Avengers 4 is finally out

The Marvel Studios has finally revealed the much-awaited trailer of the fourth installment of the Avengers series; The Endgame.

Many people were left in the dark about the movie’s title after the release of Avengers: Infinity War. The title also reminds fans of Dr Strange’s dialogue in the last movie, “we are in the endgame now.”

The trailer starts with an emotional Iron Man stuck in space after his friends were defeated by Thanos. In the trailer, he says “part of the journey is the end”, which may suggest towards an emotional end of the franchise.

The last movie had ended with Thanos wiping out half of the earth’s population. Now, the remaining Avengers, under the leadership of Captain America, make a plan to save the planet.

We also see some old faces who were missing from the last film such as Hawkeye and Antman.

The movie is expected to release in April.