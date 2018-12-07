‘We are in the endgame now’: The first trailer of Avengers 4 is finally out

December 7, 2018

The Marvel Studios has finally revealed the much-awaited trailer of the fourth installment of the Avengers series; The Endgame. 

Many people were left in the dark about the movie’s title after the release of Avengers: Infinity War. The title also reminds fans of Dr Strange’s dialogue in the last movie, “we are in the endgame now.”

The trailer starts with an emotional Iron Man stuck in space after his friends were defeated by Thanos. In the trailer, he says “part of the journey is the end”, which may suggest towards an emotional end of the franchise.

The last movie had ended with Thanos wiping out half of the earth’s population. Now, the remaining Avengers, under the leadership of Captain America, make a plan to save the planet.

We also see some old faces who were missing from the last film such as Hawkeye and Antman.

The movie is expected to release in April.

 
 
 

See Also

Captain Marvel fights in space in new trailer

December 4, 2018 9:22 am

Chris Evan lays down his shield as Captain America after eight years

October 6, 2018 12:36 pm

Brie Larson crash lands on Earth in first Captain Marvel trailer

September 19, 2018 12:54 pm

Chinese Iron Man actress disappears amid culture crackdown

September 15, 2018 12:05 am

‘Iron Man’ suit worn by Robert Downey Jr stolen

May 10, 2018 10:09 am

‘Avengers: Infinity War’ sets Marvel record on opening night

April 27, 2018 9:51 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Taha Anis

Taha Anis

Ismail Sheikh

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.