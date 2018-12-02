Was Priyanka Chopra’s mehndi outfit goals or gola ganda?

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are married but the couple has been stingy with pictures of their big day.

They just recently uploaded pictures of their mehndi, which was held on Friday, to Instagram and everyone is eagerly waiting for pictures of the rest of their functions.

But it was Priyanka’s very colorful outfit that became the talk of the town (or at least the talk of Instagram). Designed by acclaimed Indian designers Khosla Jani, it vaguely reminds us of a gola ganda (shaved ice) or an ice-lolly. But what matters most is that the event looked like a blast! Priyanka is the picture of a glowing bride and is probably ignoring her naysayers.

According to reports, they tied the knot in a Christian wedding officiated by Nick’s father at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace. They wore designer Ralph Lauren creations.

“One of the most special things that our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect eachothers’ faiths and cultures. And so planning our wedding with an amalgamation of both was so so amazing. An important part for the girl in an Indian wedding is the Mehendi. Once again we made it our own and it was afternoon that kicked of the celebrations in the way we both dreamed,” wrote Priyanka on Instagram.

The next function is a traditional Hindu wedding.

Celebrities like Nita, Mukesh, Anant and Isha Ambani attended the event as well as Ganesh Hegde, Sandeep Khosla, Mickey Contractor, Arpita Khan, British Indian TV star Jasmin Walia and Hollywood actor Elizabeth Chambers.