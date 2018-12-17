This is why Bollywood celebs were serving food at Isha Ambani’s wedding

It was quite an eventful week for Bollywood celebrities as we saw a bunch of them take part in the wedding festivities of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal. But amidst the wedding festivities, Twitteratis were confused over why B-town celebs were providing catering services at the wedding.

Abhishek Bachchan finally cleared it up on Twitter and explained why celebrities like his dad Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had served food at the wedding.

Related: Top Bollywood stars like Big B and Amir Khan served food to guests at Isha Ambani’s wedding

Abhishek tweeted, “It is a tradition called “sajjan ghot”. The bride’s family feeds the grooms family.”

It is a tradition called “sajjan ghot”. The brides family feeds the grooms family. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) December 16, 2018

On his tweet, other users offered more explanation. One wrote, “Sajjan goht is a Hindu wedding ritual where the groom’s side is seated in a [circular] arrangement and the bride’s side make sure that they eat well. The bride’s family is to make sure that they are served everything on the menu.”

Let’s not forget that the biggest names in Bollywood were also backup dancers at the Ambani sangeet.