The revenge of the Dilip Kumar of Sanghar

“There was a duel between Dilip Kumar and Premnath holding a sword,” says Mangi Lal. “I was riveted. The image just stuck in my mind and I wanted to be Dilip Kumar ever since.”

That love affair began 58 years ago. Today, Mangi Lal Soochi of Sindh’s Sanghar district is in his 70s, but his desire to become Dilip Kumar has only grown more ardent with time.

“I even replicated Dilip Kumar’s hair style, so that people may refer to me as a hero,” he says.

Those were the days when Aan was played in a matinee show in Nawabshah and tickets cost 6 anas (30 paisas). Even that currency is now obsolete.

Related: Sanghar’s last four tangas fight chingchi invasion

Mangi Lal was a man obsessed. He was actually a cobbler by profession but his alter ego was the Bollywood superstar Yousuf Khan otherwise known as Dilip Kumar.

It was the 1960s and Mangi Lal travelled 1,000 kilometers from Sanghar to Lahore to try his luck in Lollywood. This was the golden era of Pakistani cinema and Lahore was at the heart of it. Reel after reel was churned out in Urdu and Punjabi. But Mangi Lal was in none of them.

“I met the greats of Pakistani cinema, Sultan Rahi, Mustafa Qureshi, Adeeb, and many others,” he says. They told him they themselves were short of roles.

“Bas dil me qasar rah gayee ke kesay bhi kar acting karni hai,” he says. A yearning lingered that he had to act. You cannot see his eyes from behind his shades but his voice is clearly heavy. “My rejections became a family joke,” he says. “In film directors se badla lena he acting kar ke.” He had to exact revenge from all those film directors who spurned him. He would do it by acting.

Back home, Mangi Lal started acting in a local theatre. He had roles in 10 street dramas including ‘Fatah’, ‘Sapno kay Saudagar’ and ‘Pardesi ka Piyar’. But because it was eating into his ability to earn a daily wage, his parents suspended his stage career.

“I used to think, if only I could come in films. Just as they did with Dilip Kumar, people would call me a hero. And they would come from afar to see me.”

In the 1980s video cameras arrived in the local market. Mangi Lal started asking people to shoot his songs along with their wedding movies. There weren’t many takers. He bided his time.

Then, in the years following 2000, call phone cameras flooded the market. Mangi Lal began shooting video by lip-synching Bollywood and Lollywood songs. His first dubbed video song was ‘Ye zindagi ke mele dunya me kam na hongay, Afsos hum na hongay’. Then there was no stopping him.

“This became very popular and it also encouraged me to make more songs,” he says. His next song was from the movie Laila Majnu: Jigar chalni hai dil ghabra raha hai, Mohabat ka janaza ja raha he.’ For it he travelled over 70km to Achro in the Thar desert. “They loved it,” he says, referring to his fans, “So much so that they copied it into their mobile phones.”

His dream finally came true. And one day, when technology made it possible, he was able to bypass all those directors who had rejected him. The screen had shrunk. Now he could fit into a YouTube window as Dilip Kumar. Part of this dream was realized by his grandson Jitender who is a cell phone technician and learned video editing just for him. Mangi Lal is aware of the quality of his production but he finds solace in the freedom.

“The videos may be low quality because I lack the resources,” he says. “But now nobody can reject me.” And then his voice grows bolder: “I have taken my revenge.”