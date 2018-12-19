South Korean grain silo transforms into world’s largest mural

A dreary grain silo, transformed into an enormous colourful artwork in South Korea, has been named by Guinness World Records as the largest outdoor mural in the world.

The painting which depicts a young boy’s journey into adulthood covers the outside of giant storage containers in the port city of Incheon, west of Seoul, taking up 23,688 square meters.

The mural was commissioned by the city’s government and port authority as part of efforts to improve the negative view of aged industrial facilities, an idea which originated from the community art projects of the 1920s that swept the United States and Mexico, according to the South’s Yonhap news agency.

As many as 22 artists used more than 850,000 litres of paint to tell the story which reflects the seasons and resembles 16 individual book covers, at a cost of US$487,000.