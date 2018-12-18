Someone has stolen Rs400,000 from Meera’s bank account

Popular Pakistani film actress Meera claimed on Tuesday that someone had withdrawn Rs400,000 from her bank account after her ATM card was stolen.

According to Meera, her ATM card was stolen on December 12 when she was coming back to Lahore from Dubai.

The actress said she had gone to Dubai for the T10 league, adding that she didn’t find money in her bank account when she checked it upon her arrival.

She claimed she didn’t receive any e-mail or text message from her bank after someone withdrew money from her account.

The Defence police has registered a case on her complaint.